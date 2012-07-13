Boost Your Mood Naturally

1 of 5 Getty Images

Need a boost?

Who needs a vacation to feel happier? Simple things (like hugging your pup) can brighten your day. Here’s our list of things to do to boost your mood now!



Play with a furry friend



Petting a dog for just 15 minutes releases the feel-good hormones serotonin, prolactin, and oxytocin, and lowers the stress hormone cortisol, a University of Missouri–Columbia study says. You’re more of a cat person? No worries: Other research has found that playing with your kitty gives a similar mood and health boost.