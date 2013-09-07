3 Simple Sweets With Sugar Cookie Dough

We asked three famous bakers to create a signature holiday treat from refrigerated cookie dough.
White Peppermint Snowballs
What says holidays better than peppermint? Try these delicate cookies filled with the sweet crunch of peppermint candy, courtesy of Sandra Lee, the host of Food Network's Semi-Homemade Cooking With Sandra Lee and Sandra's Money Saving Meals.
Sprinkled with fragrant cinnamon and nutmeg, these cookies from Anne Byrn, an award-winning food writer and author of The Cake Mix Doctor Returns! are sure to please. Make a batch for your next holiday cookie-swap!