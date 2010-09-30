Great Winter Skin Savers

1 of 5

Wash this way

If your skin suffers from the cold winter wind, we have just the kit for you. Say farewell to dry winter skin with these incredibly moisturizing picks for face, body, and hair.



In winter, use face and body cleansers that don’t get too sudsy. “The less foam there is, the less likely it is that the product will dry out your skin,” says Lisa Donofrio, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine.