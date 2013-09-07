Your New Favorite Dinners

Sara Quessenberry and Kate Merker
September 07, 2013
Fast and fabulous

Get ready to fall in love with these delicious (and healthy!) meals.

Lemony Shrimp with White Beans and Couscous
Whip up this hearty, crowd-pleasing dinner in just 15 minutes. It's full of lean protein, fiber, and each serving provides 30% of your recommended daily iron intake.

Try this recipe: Lemony Shrimp With White Beans and Couscous
Pulled-Pork Tacos

This recipe only takes 15 minutes of hands-on time. Just load up your slow cooker, turn it on, and relax! Palate refresher: A crisp beer like Pacifico is great with these tacos.

Try this recipe: Pulled-Pork Tacos
Chicken With Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Give your eyes a boost with beta-carotene. This dish has more than 100% of the RDA from its sweet potato and spinach combo. Using fresh lime juice lends an acidic contrast to the sweetness of roasted sweet potatoes and onions without adding excess sodium.

Try this recipe: Chicken With Roasted Sweet Potato Salad
Steak With Sautéed Fennel and Olives

With 30 grams of protein and more than 20% of your daily iron, this ultra-fast meal helps keep you lean and strong. Fresh fennel is a great low-calorie source of potassium and fiber, while olives provide heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.

Try this recipe: Steak With Sautéed Fennel and Olives
Kan Kanbayashi (all)

Orecchiette With Roasted Broccoli and Walnuts

Each serving of this tasty pasta dish provides all your daily vitamin K and folate needs, as well as cholesterol-lowering monounsaturated fatty acids. Look for whole-wheat pasta to add extra fiber.

Try this recipe: Orecchiette with Roasted Broccoli and Walnuts

