Your Go-To Get Gorgeous List

Do-it-all dryer

The super-lightweight Vidal Sassoon EcoStyle Dryer (shown at left) has ionic technology to dry hair faster, comes with a diffuser for wavy looks and a concentrator nozzle for sleek styles. Best of all, it uses 35% less energy, and … drum roll … costs just $19.99.



A staycation for your skin

Get the glowing skin you’d have after a week on a tropical island with this DIY treatment from, uh, a tropical island! The recipe (see below), created by Paul Telford, spa director at Tucker’s Point Hotel & Spa in Bermuda, features hydrating coconut milk, plus flaked coconut and vanilla bean seeds, which act as gentle, sweet-smelling exfoliants.



Vanilla-Coconut Hydrating Scrub

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

1 teaspoon coconut milk

2 teaspoons flaked coconut, finely chopped

Scrape vanilla bean seeds into a small bowl. Add coconut milk and flaked coconut, and mash into a paste. Before showering, smooth the paste over your face using small, circular motions; rinse in the shower with warm water.