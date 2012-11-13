10 Holiday Beauty Steals for Under $10
10 Holiday Beauty Steals for Under $10
Melanie Rud
November 13, 2012
1 of 10
Holiday bargains
Whether you’re looking for the perfect stocking stuffer—or a treat for yourself—you’ll love these $10-and-under fab finds!
$5
—
Thymes Moonflower Bath Salts
turn your bath into a sweetly-scented time-out from holiday madness.
2 of 10
Makeup Carrier
$8.99
— Give the green queen on your list this chic and handy EcoTools by Alicia Silverstone Cosmetic Bag (Walgreens); it’s made from hemp.
3 of 10
Lotion
$10
— Infused with ultra-rich shea butter,
L’Occitane Ylang-Ylang Hand Cream
has a spicy floral scent that’ll please everyone on your list
4 of 10
Nail Polish
$9.99
— With four polishes and a base-and-top coat, Sally Hansen Salon Mini Manicure Christmas Kit (drugstores) packs a season of manicures into one tiny package.
5 of 10
Glitter mascara
$9.99
— Help a friend sparkle with JK Jemma Kidd Mini Mascara and Glitter Liner (Target). Bonus: It comes in festive pink packaging.
6 of 10
Good scents
$6
— Want to give perfume on a budget? It’s totally doable.
Demeter Red Poppies
Humongous Mini Splash has a floral scent that reminds you spring is around the corner.
7 of 10
7| $8.49
The shades in Milani Runway Eyes Fashion Shadows (CVS drugstores) color your eyelids in a sheer, wearable version of the season’s bright holiday hues.
8 of 10
Shower gel
$10
— Who wouldn’t appreciate a calorie-free holiday treat?
Yves Rocher Organic Raspberry Shower Gel
smells as sweet as a freshly baked Linzer cookie.
9 of 10
David Hamsley (all)
Lip balm
$8
— With its festive berry flavor, hint of pink shimmer, and cute printed tin, The Body Shop
Merry Cranberry Lip Balm
makes soothing chapped lips more fun than youâ€™d ever thought possible.
10 of 10
Skin soft soap
$5
—
Fruits & Passion Fruity Glycerin Soaps
add cheer to a shower and leave skin softly scented with fragrances like Georgia Peach and Pear Peony.
