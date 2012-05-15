Holiday Party Style Solutions

Kate Stinchfield
May 15, 2012
1 of 3 Dress: Paula Hibble; Cuff: Charles Masters

Get the party started

Fashion designer Rachel Roy shows you how a few simple—and comfortable!—pieces can add up to a festive look.

Rachel's Tip: Wear a dress, rather than separates, so you won’t have to do as much adjusting throughout the night. Look for a wool, jersey, or cotton option that won’t bunch or wrinkle.

Comfortable dress
The ruching on this dress (at left) hides belly bulge. (No uncomfy shapewear needed!) ABS by Allen Schwartz dress ($185)

Bold cuff
Skip annoying bangles, and opt for a bold cuff instead. Lia Sophia Matte Gold Geometric Cuff (at right, $475)
2 of 3 Charles Masters

Painless heels

Rachel's Tip: Before you hit any parties, test-drive your heels around the house to make sure they’ll be comfortable as the night goes on.

These black pumps (at right) have a hidden platform that takes the pressure off the balls of your feet. Enzo Angiolini Dawa heels ($110)

Cocktail ring
A jeweled ring is the perfect way to show off your holiday manicure. Lia Sophia Matte Gold Geometric Ring (at left, $150)
3 of 3 Charles Masters

Versatile jacket

Rachel's Tip: Choose extras that leave your hands free—like a jacket instead of a shawl and an evening bag that has a strap.

Don't fidget with a wrap: wear this jacket (top center) like a blazer. (It also converts to a coat with a zip-on extension.) Rachel Rachel Roy Trans4mer Coat ($189)

Convertible clutch
This chic clutch (bottom right) has a strap you can slip over your shoulder when it's time to hold drinks and appetizers. Coach Garnet Metallic Clutch ($248)

