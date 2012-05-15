Holiday Party Style Solutions
Home
Style
Holiday Party Style Solutions
Kate Stinchfield
May 15, 2012
1 of 3
Dress: Paula Hibble; Cuff: Charles Masters
Get the party started
Fashion designer Rachel Roy shows you how a few simple—and comfortable!—pieces can add up to a festive look.
Rachel's Tip:
Wear a dress, rather than separates, so you won’t have to do as much adjusting throughout the night. Look for a wool, jersey, or cotton option that won’t bunch or wrinkle.
Comfortable dress
The ruching on this dress (
at left
) hides belly bulge. (No uncomfy shapewear needed!)
ABS by Allen Schwartz dress
($185)
Bold cuff
Skip annoying bangles, and opt for a bold cuff instead.
Lia Sophia Matte Gold Geometric Cuff
(
at right
, $475)
Advertisement
2 of 3
Charles Masters
Painless heels
Rachel's Tip:
Before you hit any parties, test-drive your heels around the house to make sure they’ll be comfortable as the night goes on.
These black pumps (
at right
) have a hidden platform that takes the pressure off the balls of your feet.
Enzo Angiolini Dawa heels
($110)
Cocktail ring
A jeweled ring is the perfect way to show off your holiday manicure.
Lia Sophia Matte Gold Geometric Ring
(
at left
, $150)
3 of 3
Charles Masters
Versatile jacket
Rachel's Tip:
Choose extras that leave your hands free—like a jacket instead of a shawl and an evening bag that has a strap.
Don't fidget with a wrap: wear this jacket (
top center
) like a blazer. (It also converts to a coat with a zip-on extension.)
Rachel Rachel Roy Trans4mer Coat
($189)
Convertible clutch
This chic clutch (
bottom right
) has a strap you can slip over your shoulder when it's time to hold drinks and appetizers.
Coach Garnet Metallic Clutch
($248)
