How Ginger Soothes Muscles, Fights Cramps

You love this spice in desserts and drinks, but did you know it's a natural remedy too?

Susan Hall
May 01, 2013
This multitasking spice fights cramps, soothes sore muscles, and calms cranky winter skin.

Achy muscle aid
Ginger’s warming essential oil improves circulation and blood flow, making it an ace at relieving tired muscles. Try this soak, from Leah Sherman, a naturopathic physician in Portland, Oregon: Grate 4 tablespoons fresh ginger, and seal it in a cotton bag; place bag under running bathwater.
Cramp reliever

Got bad period cramps? Try ginger tea. A study in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine found that ginger was as effective as ibuprofen for relieving painful periods. Just steep 2 tablespoons fresh ginger root in water for 15 minutes, strain, and enjoy with honey or lemon.
Skin rejuvenator

Brighten skin with this body scrub from Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas: Mix 4 ounces Epsom salt, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and 1 tablespoon chopped ginger; microwave at 15-second intervals until warm. Apply scrub all over, then rinse. The ginger gives you a healthy glow, while the lime’s vitamin C smooths skin.
Travel companion

If bumpy flights and long car trips make your stomach turn, try a piece of crystallized or pickled ginger. Ginger worked better than dimenhydrinate (the active ingredient in over-the-counter motion-sickness meds) at preventing and treating motion sickness, according to Brigham Young University research.

