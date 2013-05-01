This multitasking spice fights cramps, soothes sore muscles, and calms cranky winter skin.
Achy muscle aid Ginger’s warming essential oil improves circulation and blood flow, making it an ace at relieving tired muscles. Try this soak, from Leah Sherman, a naturopathic physician
in Portland, Oregon: Grate 4 tablespoons fresh ginger, and seal it in a cotton bag; place bag under running bathwater.
Advertisement
2 of 4
Cramp reliever
Got bad period cramps? Try ginger tea. A study in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine found that ginger was as effective as ibuprofen for relieving painful periods. Just steep 2 tablespoons fresh ginger root in water for 15 minutes, strain, and enjoy with honey or lemon.
3 of 4
Skin rejuvenator
Brighten skin with this body scrub from Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas: Mix 4 ounces Epsom salt, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and 1 tablespoon chopped ginger; microwave at 15-second intervals until warm. Apply scrub all over, then rinse. The ginger gives you a healthy glow, while the lime’s vitamin C smooths skin.
Advertisement
4 of 4Istockphoto (all)
Travel companion
If bumpy flights and long car trips make your stomach turn, try a piece of crystallized or pickled ginger. Ginger worked better than dimenhydrinate (the active ingredient in over-the-counter motion-sickness meds) at preventing and treating motion sickness, according to Brigham Young University research.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.