Clever Ways to Clean Up the Clutter

Milena Damjanov
May 11, 2012
Help for the holidays

Get organized in minutes with these ingenious storage solutions.

Cheery display
Clear that stack of holiday cards by putting them in the Umbra Posy Frame ($14). Pop in photos after Christmas.
Sweet stash

Store just-made Santa cookies in these pretty Tripp tins from Ikea (foreground, $7.99 for three). Use them for gifts of homemade sweets, too.

Holiday-catalog keeper
Stash your favorite magazines or catalogs into these cheery Lingo files from Ikea (background, $2.99 for four).
Wrap center

Use the Rubbermaid Portable Gift Wrap Storage (background, $12.99) to corral your gift-wrapping essentials like paper, ribbon, cards, and tape.

Smart storage
Toss gloves, scarves, and other winter accessories in this Chalkboard Bin (foreground $24.99). It’s easy to label: just write what’s in it on the chalkboard side.

