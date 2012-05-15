8 Festive Treats Under 80 Calories
Health.com
May 15, 2012
Mini stocking cookie
Much on a mini stocking cookie from
The Flour Pot
for only 75 calories.
Peppermint taffy
Chew on 2 pieces of
Fralinger’s Peppermint Salt Water Taffy
for only 60 calories.
Chocolate Snowman
Melt away with a Lindt mini milk chocolate snowman for just 50 calories.
Hanukkah star cookie
Eat a yummy
Dancing Deer Hanukkah star cookie
for only 70 calories.
Bella’s Confections
For only 60 calories, enjoy one of
Bella’s Confections
Bella’s Bite.
Reindeer Corn
Enjoy 16 pieces of Jelly Belly Reindeer Corn for just 75 calories.
Hot cocoa
Warm up with a cup of Swiss Miss Sensible Sweets Diet Hot Cocoa with 1
Plush Puffs Peppi Mint gourmet marshmallow
for only 45 calories.
Kate Sears (all)
Almond Joy
Nosh on 15 Almond Joy Pieces for only 75 calories.
