8 Festive Treats Under 80 Calories

Health.com
May 15, 2012
Mini stocking cookie

Much on a mini stocking cookie from The Flour Pot for only 75 calories.
Peppermint taffy

Chew on 2 pieces of Fralinger’s Peppermint Salt Water Taffy for only 60 calories.
Chocolate Snowman

Melt away with a Lindt mini milk chocolate snowman for just 50 calories.
Hanukkah star cookie

Eat a yummy Dancing Deer Hanukkah star cookie for only 70 calories.
Bella’s Confections

For only 60 calories, enjoy one of Bella’s Confections Bella’s Bite.
Reindeer Corn

Enjoy 16 pieces of Jelly Belly Reindeer Corn for just 75 calories.
Hot cocoa

Warm up with a cup of Swiss Miss Sensible Sweets Diet Hot Cocoa with 1 Plush Puffs Peppi Mint gourmet marshmallow for only 45 calories.
Kate Sears (all)

Almond Joy

Nosh on 15 Almond Joy Pieces for only 75 calories.

