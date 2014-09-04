Want better biceps? Tighten and tone with these simple arm exercises.
September 04, 2014
Bent-Over Row to Shoulder Press
A. Stand with knees slightly bent, holding a 5- to 8-pound weight in each hand, palms facing back. (It’s OK to start with lighter weights on these moves, if needed.) Tighten abs, then bend at the waist so your back is parallel to the floor and arms are hanging down.
B. Return to standing, bending elbows to bring weights up toward your chest; pause, then continue to lift weights overhead as you rise up on your toes. Return to starting position. Do 15 reps.
Trainer tip: Make your movements smooth, not jerky, as you transition from one position to the next.
Bicep curl with alternating lunge
Stand with knees slightly bent, holding a 5- to 8-pound weight in each hand, palms forward. Step forward with your right leg, and lower into lunge position (don’t let front knee go past toes). At the same time, tighten left bicep and curl left hand toward chest (as shown). Return to starting position, then repeat on the other side; that’s 1 rep. Do 15 reps.
Trainer tip: Keep your upper arms close to your sides throughout the curl.
One-leg rear-delt raise
Hold 5- to 8-pound weight in each hand, palms facing in. Bend forward at waist, letting arms hang, while lifting left leg back so it’s in line with torso. Flex shoulder muscles and raise weights out to sides until arms are parallel to floor (as shown). Lower arms. Do 15 reps; switch legs, and repeat.
Trainer tip: To help with balance, keep eyes focused on a single point.
One-leg tricep kickback
A. Hold a 5- to 8-pound weight in each hand, palms facing in. Bend forward at waist, letting arms hang; lift left leg back until it’s in line with torso. At the same time, draw left elbow back to 90 degrees.
B. Engage left tricep muscle and press left arm straight back. Bend elbow to draw arm back in. Do 15 reps; return to starting position. Switch sides, and repeat.
Trainer tip: To protect lower back, keep belly button pulled in toward spine throughout move.
