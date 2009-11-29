Healthy, ready-made cookie dough brands put to the test
There aren’t always enough moments in the day to whip up grandma’s secret chocolate chip cookie recipe. That’s why we found pre-made doughs that are tasty enough to pass for homemade, but filled with all the natural ingredients we love.
Most wholesome and tasty
Winner: Wholly Wholesome Oatmeal Raisin
You’d never know these cookies are good for you with their soft, chewy texture and buttery taste—and Wholly Wholesome doesn’t skimp on oats and raisins, either. We love the list of simple ingredients like pure vanilla extract and organic sugar cane (and the fact that they’re relatively low-cal). ($5 for 12 cookies; whollywholesome.com).
Healthy selling point: 70% organic
Total calories: 120; total fat: 5 grams
Runner-up: Immaculate Baking Company Organic Chocolate Chunk and Vanilla Sugar
While not as decadent as Wholly Wholesome, this dough won us over with its subtly sweet flavor and ultra-low-fat ingredients (although the cookies are small). Plus, they live up to their holy name–a portion of each purchase goes to nonprofits like the Folk Art Foundation. ($5 for 24 cookies; immaculatebaking.com).
Healthy selling point: No trans fat; no artificial ingredients
Total calories: 70; total fat: 3.5 grams
Best could-pass-for-homemade cookie
Winner: Ice Box Bakery Deluxe Chocolate Chip
This slice-and-bake dough is virtually indistinguishable from its made-from-scratch counterparts, and the touch of brown sugar makes these cookies even more scrumptious. Plus, the charming packaging makes you feel like you picked it up from an old-fashioned general store. Our only complaint from our inner chocoholic: The dough could use more chocolate chips. ($5–$5.50 for 16 cookies; select Whole Foods stores).
This dough may not be ideal for the calorie conscious, but it tastes—and looks—like you spent a significant “chunk” of time slaving away in the kitchen. The large, creamy chocolate chunks complement the peanut butter, and the cookies taste hearty and satisfying; just one will satisfy the biggest sweet tooth. The downside is that they’re a bit pricey ($6–$8 for a 1-pound box, makes 12 cookies, or $16 for a 2-pound box; fatboycookiecompany.com)
Winner: The Handcrafted Cookie Company Lavender Vanilla
The sweetness of the vanilla combined with the soothing hint of lavender makes you want to curl up in a cozy chair and pair this cookie with a hot cup of tea. Their sophisticated gourmet taste makes them a great dessert for dinner parties too (especially if foodies are in attendance). No one needs to know you just popped them in the oven. ($9.49 for 12 cookies; handcraftedcookiecompany.com)
Healthy selling point: All natural ingredients and “no dubious additives”
Total Calories: 140; total fat: 6 grams
Runner-up: Chrysalis Cookie Dough Old Fashioned Molasses
These cookies taste like your wintertime favorites, with a pinch of cloves and a rich molasses flavor. Eat with a scoop of fat-free, organic vanilla ice cream, and you’ve got a delectable—and natural—dessert. ($26 for 36 cookies; doughgirlskitchen.com)
Healthy selling point: Organic flour and cane juice
Total calories: 150; total fat: 5 grams
Best classic chocolate chip
Winner: Trader Joe's Chunky Chocolate Chip
These no-frills chocolate chip cookies are reminiscent of the basic recipe found on the back of chocolate chip bags, and the ingredients in this pre-made version are practically just as simple: flour, butter, baking soda, etc. We like the thick consistency as well as the chocolate-chip-to-cookie-dough ratio. ($3.49 for 16 cookies; traderjoes.com).
Healthy selling point: No trans fat; no artificial ingredients
Total calories: 120; total fat: 6 grams
Runner-up: 600lb Gorillas Chocolate Chip
Practically a classic, these 600lb Gorillas have the look and taste of a traditional choco-chip cookie, but they threw in some semisweet chunks to contrast with the milk chocolate chips. And their playful, kid-friendly packaging makes baking these a great snowy day activity. ($4.69 for 18 cookies; 600lbgorillas.com)
Healthy selling point: No trans fats or hydrogenated oils
Total calories: 130; total fat: 6g
