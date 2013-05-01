Which Light Hot Chocolate Is Best?

Swiss Miss Sensible Sweets No Sugar Added ($2.85; grocery stores nationwide)
Calories per serving: 60 Sugar: 7 grams Fat: 1 grams
Not supersweet, this pick is perfect if you prefer a milder cup of cocoa. And unlike many sugar-free or low-sugar alternatives, it doesn’t leave a funny aftertaste. Each cup serves up nearly as much calcium as an 8-ounce glass of milk. And with only 1 gram of fat per serving and 7 grams of sugar (it’s sweetened with sucralose, better known as Splenda), there are a few calories left over for a few mini-marshmallows (not included).
Calories per serving: 95 Sugar: 10 grams Fat: 3 grams
San Francisco–based Scharffen Berger is known worldwide for selling fabulous chocolate, and its sweetened cocoa powder delivers the same intense ultra-gourmet taste. With only 10 grams of sugar per serving, it’s just sweet enough for an afternoon pick-me-up. Plus, one cup has 10 percent of your daily iron—great for helping fight off winter colds. There’s only one downside, though: It’s the priciest of our picks.
Calories per serving: 110 Sugar: 22 grams Fat: 0 grams
Mix this Whole Foods house brand with water (we used water with all these cocoas) and it will taste as creamy as if you made it with milk. The creamy texture makes it taste like a high-cal milk cocoa. And its flavor—chocolate with a hint of vanilla—is a welcome change to the usual cup of hot chocolate. Plus, this zero-fat pick is sweetened with dehydrated cane juice, which has good-for-you nutrients like potassium and calcium.
Calories per serving: 70 Sugar: 11 grams Fat: 0 grams
This low-cal cocoa’s addictive rich flavor will hook the serious chocolate lover. And who wouldn’t love that it has zero grams of fat and only 11 grams of sugar? And if you’re looking to fill your mug with an eco-friendly choice, it’s organic and fair-trade certified, so you can buy it with a clear conscience. Bonus: You can add
a tablespoon of whipped cream and still stay under 100 calories.
