How to Have a Healthy Shopping Day

Going shopping without having eaten a good breakfast is like running a marathon without having your pasta the night before. You need a mix of carbs and protien for a good start and to get you through the shopping day, says Healthâ€™s Food and Nutrition Editor, Frances Largeman-Roth, RD. Try: Scrambled eggs with a slice of Swiss cheese and avocado on a whole-wheat English muffin, or Greek yogurt with nuts and a drizzle of honey.



Smart snack

An Asian pear is loaded with hunger-busting fiber and will help you keep hydrated.



Drink up

Electrolyte-packed Vita Coco water is fat-free and comes in yummy flavors like aÃ§aÃ­ and pomegranate ($21 for 12).