How to Have a Healthy Shopping Day

These simple tips and smart finds make shopping a joy, not a chore.
The Best Bag The Nine West In-the-Bag cross-body satchel ($45) is made from durable yet lightweight nylon, so it won’t weigh you downwhile you shop. An adjustable strap makes it easy to carry over your shoulder or across your body.
Stretch it out Lugging shopping bags can take a toll on your back and shoulders. Release the tension with a simple forward stretch, says orthopedic specialist Todd O’Brien, MD: Bend over from your waist, resting your forearms on a chair. Ahh!
Make sure the shoe fits
Nothing wrecks a good day of shopping like sore feet, says podiatrist Marlene Reid. You need traction and support for those quick turns between racks and trekking through parking lots. That’s why we like these cute Bensimon sneakers ($54). You can even loosen the laces when your feet start to swell.
Stay on budget Is it worth it? Smart budget shoppers figure that out by asking this question, says shopping expert Kathryn Finney: Will I wear it? “People get caught up in the price. But if something costs $5 or $10 and you end up not wearing it, it’s just money wasted,” she says. Divide the price of the item by the number of times you’ll wear it in a month to figure out if it’s “worth it,” she adds.
Fuel up
Going shopping without having eaten a good breakfast is like running a marathon without having your pasta the night before. You need a mix of carbs and protien for a good start and to get you through the shopping day, says Healthâ€™s Food and Nutrition Editor, Frances Largeman-Roth, RD. Try: Scrambled eggs with a slice of Swiss cheese and avocado on a whole-wheat English muffin, or Greek yogurt with nuts and a drizzle of honey.
Smart snack An Asian pear is loaded with hunger-busting fiber and will help you keep hydrated.
Drink up Electrolyte-packed Vita Coco water is fat-free and comes in yummy flavors like aÃ§aÃ and pomegranate ($21 for 12).
