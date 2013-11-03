4 Fresh Cranberry Relish Recipes

Canned sauces are often loaded with sugar, so try these four healthy, simple ways to top your turkey.

Health.com
November 03, 2013
Liven up your cranberries

With a colorful hue and tart flavor, cranberries are a holiday favorite. Canned sauces are often loaded with sugar, so try these four healthy, simple ways to top your turkey.

Simple Cranberry-Citrus Relish

This whip-it-up relish trumps the old cranberry-sauce standby on healthfulness and taste. Cloves and cinnamon add a sweet element to the tangy orange juice. Plus, it can be made up to three days in advance and stored in the refrigerator until Thanksgiving dinner.

Try this recipe: Simple Cranberry-Citrus Relish
Fresh Cranberry Salsa

This spicy recipe proves that cranberry sauce doesn't have to be sweet. With cilantro, salt, lime juice, and jalapeño pepper to add a touch of hotness to the tart berries, this topping will add a kick to your turkey.

Try this recipe: Fresh Cranberry Salsa
Seriously Orange Cranberry Sauce

Most cranberry-orange sauce contains a bit of orange zest, but this one packs both orange juice and marmalade. The strong citrus flavors in this sauce will make you forget it’s fat free, and with low sodium, this tangy concoction makes a tasty companion to a roasted turkey.

Try this recipe: Seriously Orange Cranberry Sauce
Spiced Cranberry Sauce

Orange rind adds just a hint of citrus while brown sugar and cardamom provide a sweet flavoring. If you're using a sweeter brine for the turkey, like , then this cranberry sauce will be the perfect condiment.

Try this recipe: Spiced Cranberry Sauce

