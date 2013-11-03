4 Fresh Cranberry Relish Recipes

Canned sauces are often loaded with sugar, so try these four healthy, simple ways to top your turkey.
November 03, 2013
Liven up your cranberries
Simple Cranberry-Citrus Relish
This whip-it-up relish trumps the old cranberry-sauce standby on healthfulness and taste. Cloves and cinnamon add a sweet element to the tangy orange juice. Plus, it can be made up to three days in advance and stored in the refrigerator until Thanksgiving dinner.
This spicy recipe proves that cranberry sauce doesn't have to be sweet. With cilantro, salt, lime juice, and jalapeño pepper to add a touch of hotness to the tart berries, this topping will add a kick to your turkey.
Most cranberry-orange sauce contains a bit of orange zest, but this one packs both orange juice and marmalade. The strong citrus flavors in this sauce will make you forget it’s fat free, and with low sodium, this tangy concoction makes a tasty companion to a roasted turkey.
Orange rind adds just a hint of citrus while brown sugar and cardamom provide a sweet flavoring. If you're using a sweeter brine for the turkey, like , then this cranberry sauce will be the perfect condiment.