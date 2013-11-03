Amazingly Simple Appetizers

Instant party! The most amazing hors d’oeuvres also happen to be the simplest. We love these toss-together bites.
Blood Orange Tini Makes 18 (6-oz) servings
Pour 5 tablespoons blood orange juice, 2 tablespoons gin, and a splash of dry vermouth into an ice-filled cocktail shaker; shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a strip of orange zest.
Calories 173, Fat 0g
Korean Barbecue Bites
Makes 30 servings
Cut skirt steak into 30 strips, and slice a cumber with a vegetable peeler into ribbons. Thread together on skewers, and marinate 10 minutes in a mixture of 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce, 1 tablespoon raw sugar, 1 teaspoon each sesame oil and grated fresh ginger, and 2 minced garlic cloves. Grill on each side 1 1/2 minutes.
Halve 24 party-size slices of pumpernickel; top each evenly with reduced-fat sour cream and a mixture of 4 ounces chopped smoked salmon, 2 tablespoons chopped chives, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, and 2 teaspoons finely chopped red onion. Garnish each with a pickled ginger slice.
Sauté 1 minced garlic clove in 2 teaspoons oil. Add a 10-ounce package frozen puréed butternut squash; cook until defrosted. Stir in 1/4 cup grated Parmesan, 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage, 1 teaspoon cider vinegar, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Remove 30 leaves from Brussels sprouts; fill each evenly with mixture. Garnish each with toasted sliced almonds and additional grated Parmesan.
Pour 5 tablespoons fresh clementine juice, 2 tablespoons tequila, 1 tablespoon Cointreau, and 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice Into an ice-filled cocktail shaker; shake well. Strain into a salt-rimmed tumbler filled with ice, and garnish with a slice of lime and/or clementine.
Calories 140, Fat 0g
Stuffed Peppas
Makes 30 servings
Fill each of 30 peppadew peppers with 1 teaspoon softened herbed goat cheese; top with toasted pine nuts (top left).
Whisk together 3/4 cup orange marmalade, 4 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 1/4 cup fresh chopped cilantro, and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Place 1/4 of mixture in a bowl (reserve the rest for dipping), and marinate 30 large shrimp, peeled and deveined, 10 minutes. Grill 1 1/2 minutes per side; thread 2 shrimp per skewer. Serve with reserved sauce.
Spread fig jam on 6 slices crustless white bread. Spread Dijon mustard on another 6 slices; top with slices of Manchego cheese, pear, and prosciutto. Assemble sandwiches; grill 1–2 minutes per side. Cut into quarters.
Top 30 Granny Smith apple slices evenly with a mixture of 4 ounces skinless smoked trout, 1/2 cup 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, 2 tablespoons each fresh lemon juice and chopped red onion, dill, and chives. Garnish with horseradish with beets and dill.
Process 1/2 cup 1/3-less-fat cream cheese and 1/4 cup each chopped marinated artichoke hearts, chopped roasted bell pepper, and chopped fresh basil in a food processor until smooth. Stuff each of 30 mushroom caps with 2 teaspoons filling; sprinkle with seasoned breadcrumbs. Brush lightly with oil; bake at 425° for 18 minutes. Serve on top of a basil leaf.
Cut potatoes lengthwise into 30 (1/4-inch-thick) coins. Bake at 425° on a lightly oiled baking sheet for 15 minutes; flip and cook for 5 minutes. Sauté 3/4 pound minced onions in 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Top coins with onions, crème fraîche, and fresh thyme leaves.