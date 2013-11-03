Amazingly Simple Appetizers

1 of 14

Get your party on!

Instant party! The most amazing hors d’oeuvres also happen to be the simplest. We love these toss-together bites.



Blood Orange Tini

Makes 18 (6-oz) servings



Pour 5 tablespoons blood orange juice, 2 tablespoons gin, and a splash of dry vermouth into an ice-filled cocktail shaker; shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a strip of orange zest.



Calories 173, Fat 0g