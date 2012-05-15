5 Secrets to Boost Your Energy

Pump up your energy levels with these helpful tricks.
May 15, 2012
Snacks that rev you up
It’s 3 p.m., and you’re nodding off. What to do? Try a glass of water first, experts say, because fatigue can be a sign of dehydration. If that doesn’t work, fuel up on one of these high-energy snacks:
•Oatmeal: Its fiber keeps you full until dinner. •Celery: Top it with a little peanut butter, and you’ve got a pick-me-up for pennies. •Dark chocolate: Just a couple of bites may increase blood flow to the brain.
Perk up your a.m. coffee
A big splash of nonfat milk turns your morning java into a protein drink, giving you more stamina and a bone boost. Try the Starbucks Grande Skinny Cinnamon Dolce Latte, a 130-calorie treat with 12 grams of pro-tein and 40 percent of your daily calcium.
Ready, set, revive!
You can increase your energy level 20% just by doing a low-intensity exercise like walking, according to a recent University of Georgia study. Researchers think such light workouts stimulate your body and mind, decreasing fatigue by 65%.
Wear this to lift your spirits
Heidi Klum, Kristin Davis, and Jenna Fischer have all been spotted wearing Energy Muse, a jewelry line made of gemstones, crystals, and Chinese coins. Why? The ancients believed those items would bring health, motivation, and prosperity—and who are we to argue? To brighten up the dark days of winter, try the Sun Bracelet ($54.99) with citrine, yellow jasper, and tiger’s-eye stones.
Get more zip with Zen
Meditation and gentle yoga do more than just relax you. Reducing stress with these simple Eastern practices is a surprisingly useful way to make you feel more alert and active, according to studies from the University of New Mexico and Ohio State.
