America's 100 Healthiest Moves, TV Docs, Weight-Loss Blogs, and More

We salute the anti–couch potato TV trend: a growing posse of shows make you want to hop up and join in on the jitterbugging, racing, and body-transforming action. Here, our top five to get you pumped.We’re moved and, yes, motivated, by the successes on this major-pounds-dropping hit phenom with star trainers Jillian Michaels and Bob Harper. Watch it Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern.We loved watching b-ball legend Shaquille O’Neal’s “I’m comin’ for ya” ‘tude about his matchups against star athletes in their own sports. The first season wrapped, but you can still catch it at ABC.com If you’re not already a rabid follower of this classic heart-pumping, bungee-jumping, continent-hopping competition, buckle up and give it a whirl. Tune in on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern.The search for America’s favorite dancer inspires us to get the legs and grace of these contestants. Watch it Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern.This megahit that pairs celebs with pro dancers makes you want to sign up for a ballroom class—or at least hit the floor at the next wedding. See it Mondays at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern.