Great Buys for Gorgeous Looks

May 10, 2012
A recent survey by L’Oréal found that 82% of women feel more confident when wearing makeup. So, go ahead—give yourself an instant self-esteem boost with these makeup must-haves.
Shiny hair from the inside out

The biggest secret to radiant hair? Get it before you style. New shampoos and conditioners infused with the same high-quality moisturizers found in skin-care products (olive oil, shea butter) work deep within your strands to hydrate them— and make them glossier.

A combo we love: Pureology SuperSmooth Shampoo ($27), with shea butter and sesame oil, followed by Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Fortifying Cream Conditioner ($3.99), which has shea, avocado, and olive oils.
No-mistake blush

Incredibly sheer and shimmer-free, Sonia Kashuk Beautifying Blushes ($8.99) are impossible to overdo. Try Pink (right) for daytime and brighter Flamingo (left) at night. At this price, you can afford both!
The secret to glowing skin

Mad Men star January Jones’s skin always looks glowy, not greasy. Chanel makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, who works with the star, says the trick is to set your makeup with translucent powder, then mist on a facial spray, which “keeps makeup looking fresh, never greasy.” Try AmorePacific Skin Energy Hydration spray ($35).

Double-duty beauty
Shorten your daily skin-care routine with one of these new multitasking products that save time and money—and space in your medicine cabinet!

Tone + Moisturize: FranBrand Terrific Toner Gel ($19.90)

Moisturize + Exfoliate: The Wonderbar facial bar ($40)
Number-one anti-ager: Pomegranate

It's hard to find skin-care products that are both anti-aging and natural, but two new pomegranate-based lines fill the bill. Burt's Bees Naturally Ageless collection ($24.99 each) and Weleda Pomegranate Regenerating Body Care ($12.50 and up) tap into the crimson-colored fruit's powerful antioxidants, which keep skin firm by neutralizing free radicals that break down collagen.
Perfect together

Metallic polish + cocktail ring
A jeweled cocktail ring looks even more dazzling with a matching manicure. A pair we like: the Stella & Dot Berry Cocktail Ring($39) and Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color in Mochachino ($4.95).

