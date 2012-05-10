Fall's 10 Beauty Items Under $10
Home
Beauty
Fall's 10 Beauty Items Under $10
Jennifer Goldstein
May 10, 2012
1 of 10
Luxe for Less
Fall in love with this season’s get-gorgeous goods—they max out at $10!
1| $ 7.49
Get the most glam for your cash with a ladylike lipstick. We love the flattering rose hue and melty texture of Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lipcolor in Let Me Pink (drugstores).
2 of 10
2| $5
Your favorite makeup—bronzer, mineral foundation, powder—will look even better when you apply it with the supersoft bristles of
e.l.f. Cosmetics Studio Kabuki Face Brush
.
3 of 10
3| $1.99
For less than the cost of a latte, pewter-colored Wet n Wild Craze Nail Lacquer in Shield (drugstores) ritzes up any outfit.
4 of 10
4| $4
TokyoMilk Mini Soaps
in Botanica print are triple-milled like the expensive bars—and they pretty up a powder room better than pricey new guest towels.
5 of 10
5| $9
Ever-so-slightly spicy
Kings & Queens King Solomon Cedar Shower Gel
has a thick, moisturizing lather that can double as a shaving cream (bonus savings!).
6 of 10
6| $10
Purse-size Banana Republic Malachite Mini (Banana Republic stores) costs less than a designer-knockoff perfume and boasts a totally original hyacinth-and-pear fragrance.
7 of 10
7| $4.99
The mixed pinks of N.Y.C. New York Color Color Wheel Mosaic Blush Powder in Plum Passion (drugstores) create an incredibly natural flush on cheeks, and the oversize pan makes brush swirling easier.
8 of 10
8| $6.99
Organix Smoothing Shea Butter Conditioner (mass retailers) is so rich and creamy it can double as a deep-conditioning hair mask. (Just leave it on longer before rinsing.)
9 of 10
9| $8
Avon
True Color Eyeshadow Quad in Mocha Latte
has a miniwardrobe of wearable eye-shadows beneath its glossy black lid.
10 of 10
Don Penny (all)
10| $9
Warm and woodsy,
Voluspa Burmese Rosewood Travel Candle
looks—and smells—like it belongs in a five-star ski chalet.
