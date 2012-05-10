Fall's 10 Beauty Items Under $10

Jennifer Goldstein
May 10, 2012
Luxe for Less

Fall in love with this season’s get-gorgeous goods—they max out at $10!

1| $ 7.49

Get the most glam for your cash with a lady­like lipstick. We love the flattering rose hue and melty texture of Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lipcolor in Let Me Pink (drugstores).
2| $5

Your favorite makeup—bronzer, mineral foundation, powder—will look even better when you apply it with the supersoft bristles of e.l.f. Cosmetics Studio Kabuki Face Brush.
3| $1.99

For less than the cost of a latte, pewter-colored Wet n Wild Craze Nail Lacquer in Shield (drugstores) ritzes up any outfit.
4| $4

TokyoMilk Mini Soaps in Botanica print are triple-milled like the expensive bars—and they pretty up a powder room better than pricey new guest towels.
5| $9

Ever-so-slightly spicy Kings & Queens King Solomon Cedar Shower Gel has a thick, moisturizing lather that can double as a shaving cream (bonus savings!).
6| $10

Purse-size Banana Republic Malachite Mini (Banana Republic stores) costs less than a designer-knockoff perfume and boasts a totally original hyacinth-and-pear fragrance.
7| $4.99

The mixed pinks of N.Y.C. New York Color Color Wheel Mosaic Blush Powder in Plum Passion (drug­stores) create an incredibly natural flush on cheeks, and the oversize pan makes brush swirling easier.
8| $6.99

Organix Smoothing Shea Butter Conditioner (mass retailers) is so rich and creamy it can double as a deep-conditioning hair mask. (Just leave it on longer before rinsing.)
9| $8

Avon True Color Eyeshadow Quad in Mocha Latte has a miniwardrobe of wearable eye­-shadows beneath its glossy black lid.
10| $9

Warm and woodsy, Voluspa Burmese Rosewood Travel Candle looks—and smells—like it belongs in a five-star ski chalet.

