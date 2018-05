A slew of alcoholic energy drinks were reformulated or pulled from shelves after investigators concluded that the products were being marketed to underage drinkers. The Center for Science in the Public Interest sued MillerCoors to stop selling the beverage Sparks, which, according to a lab analysis commissioned by a Miami TV news station, contained a shocking 214 milligrams of caffeine per 16-ounce can— about the same as six cans of Coke. Anheuser-Busch stopped producing fruit-flavored beer Bud Extra, which had 55 milligrams of caffeine, about the same as a cup of tea, as well as the malt beverage Tilt.