Donna Karan's Slimming Style Secrets

Melanie Rud
April 04, 2012
What to wear

You can lose 10 pounds instantly with the right outfit. Here, designer Donna Karan shows you how.
V-neck blouse

Dress to draw the eye up toward your shoulders and neck, where most women don’t gain weight. Go with a V-neck or off-the-shoulder top. Everyone knows vertical stripes are slimming, but even a ruffle or fabric with a vertical pattern can lengthen your body.
Flared trouser pants

Trouser pants have roomy legs that balance your figure, and front pockets won’t draw attention to hips like slit side pockets would.

Plus large, stiff expanses of fabric make you look bigger, so choose pieces that have some movement. Small ruffles, pants that flow over curves—these detract attention away from unwanted pounds.
Slim watch

A watch with a rectangular face is more flattering than a round one. Also, an interesting statement necklace highlights an always-slender spot—your collarbone.
High heels

Heels help create a long, lean line. Just choose a pair without ankle straps, which can make your legs look shorter.
Handheld bag

A bulky shoulder tote adds unwanted width. Instead, Karan suggests a handheld satchel, like this bold yellow option.

