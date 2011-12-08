How to Soak Away the Stress

Melanie Rud
December 08, 2011
Think beyond basic bubbles...

...and use these great finds to create the most soothing bath ever.

Zen moment

After your bath, smooth Infusion Organique Body Lotion in Buddha’s Fig ($20) onto damp skin. It contains coconut oil to seal in moisture, so skin stays hydrated.
Luxe touch

Fresh Citron de Vigne Oval Soap ($14) has a Champagne-inspired fragrance and a rich, moisturizing lather that turns everyday washing into an indulgent experience.
Magic mask

Store a cooling eye mask in your freezer, then slip it on when you submerge. It has chilled beads that reduce puffiness around eyes while you soak.
Tub tranquilizer

Add a few scoops of L’Occitane Lavender Bath Salts ($24) to your bath. The salt blend contains magnesium, a mineral that has been shown to increase levels of the mood-boosting hormone serotonin when your skin absorbs it from water.
Skin softener

Exfoliate rough spots with Tillia Bath & Body Blackberry Plum Sugar Scrub ($16). Moisturizing aloe leaves your skin hydrated, and you’re sure to smile when you get a whiff of the juicy-sweet scent.
Super sudser

Lather up with the Earth Therapeutics Anti-Bacterial Flower Sponge ($5.99). It’s made with eco-friendly bamboo, which has natural anti­-bacterial properties.
Ache buster

The chamomile extract in Johnson’s Melt Away Stress Lavender & Chamomile Body Wash ($5.49; drugstores) helps to relax tense, sore muscles.
Calming candle

Set the mood with Mistral Balinese Vanilla Glass Scented Candle ($22). The vanilla scent puts you at ease, and the soft glow is better than overhead bulbs!

