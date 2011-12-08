How to Soak Away the Stress

Fresh Citron de Vigne Oval Soap ($14) has a Champagne-inspired fragrance and a rich, moisturizing lather that turns everyday washing into an indulgent experience.
Magic mask
Store a cooling eye mask in your freezer, then slip it on when you submerge. It has chilled beads that reduce puffiness around eyes while you soak.
Tub tranquilizer
Add a few scoops of L’Occitane Lavender Bath Salts ($24) to your bath. The salt blend contains magnesium, a mineral that has been shown to increase levels of the mood-boosting hormone serotonin when your skin absorbs it from water.