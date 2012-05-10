Our Beauty Team's Secret Stash of Skin Products for the Winter
Our Beauty Team's Secret Stash of Skin Products for the Winter
Health.com
May 10, 2012
The secret list
Need help with that dry, itchy, winter skin? We have got just the products you need. See what Health’s beauty editors rely on to get through the winter.
Nourishing cleanser
Nondrying cleanser: Neutrogena Night Calming Nourishing Cream Cleanser ($6.99; drugstores)
Lip balm
Lip fix:
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Lip SPF 15
($17)
Regenerating serum
Super serum: Olay Regenerist Daily Regenerating Serum ($18.99; drugstores)
Facial wipes
Gentle exfoliator: RoC Daily Resurfacing Disks ($9.99; drugstores)
Body brush
Skin-softening body brush:
The Body Shop Round Body Brush
($12)
Hand cream
Rich hand cream: Clinique
Deep Comfort Hand and Cuticle Cream
($17.50)
Foot file
Foot smoother: Dr. Scholl’s For Her Smooth my Sole micro file ($9.99; drugstores)
Deep moisturizer
The ultimate moisturizer: Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Cream ($12.72; drugstores)
