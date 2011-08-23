The Tastiest Pies Ever

Lori Powell
August 23, 2011
Pies made perfect

Happy holiday baking starts here: one goof-proof crust and five delicious (and shockingly light!) fillings.

Roasted Grape and Mascarpone Cheese PieThis scrumptious version of cheese pie calls for creamy mascarpone cheese and is topped with naturally sweet roasted grapes, which contain heart-healthy phytochemicals (plant chemicals).

Try this recipe: Roasted Grape and Mascarpone Cheese Pie
Classic Apple Pie

With less than 300 calories per slice and loaded with fresh, tender slices of apple, this dessert is sure to satisfy your sweet-tooth, without expanding your waistline.

Try this recipe: Classic Apple Pie
Sweet Potato Pie With Pumpkinseed Crunch

Full of the antioxidant beta carotene and high in fiber, sweet potatoes are a nutrient-rich (and delicious) superstar all by themselves. In this dessert, a touch of maple syrup and a few spices turn this tuber into a tasty pie filling. Bonus: Pumpkinseeds are high in protein and a good source of iron and B vitamins.

Try this recipe: Sweet Potato Pie With Pumpkinseed Crunch
Chocolate-Hazelnut Pie

Bittersweet chocolate gives this pie its rich flavor—splurge on a high-quality variety with at least 60% cocoa to get an antioxidant boost. Slightly sweet and with a subtle crunch, toasted hazelnuts are the perfect pairing and contain a healthy dose of potassium and vitamin E.

Try this recipe: Chocolate-Hazelnut Pie
Pear-Cranberry Pie With Granola

You (and your heart!) will love this refreshing combo of sweet pears and tangy cranberries. Pears are a great source of dietary fiber, including the soluble fiber pectin, which helps control blood cholesterol. And don't forget the whole-grain oats in the topping—these have been found to significantly lower blood pressure and regulate blood sugar levels.

Try this recipe: Pear-Cranberry Pie With Granola
Perfect Pie Crust

Are you pie-phobic? Nix your fear of holiday baking with our no-fail piecrust. The cream cheese in the dough lends it elasticity, which means it won’t crack and crumble when you roll it out. And the whole-wheat flour not only tastes great but also ups the good-for-you quotient. (You can use a store-bought crust, too.)

Pie Dough 101
• To make ahead of time: Form dough into a 5-inch disc; wrap well in plastic wrap. Dough can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before rolling out.
•To freeze: Wrap dough well in plastic wrap, and freeze up to 3 months. Defrost in the refrigerator 4 hours or overnight before using.
•To make a basic crust edge: Fold the overhanging dough under to form an edge; press the dough into the rim of the pie plate slightly.
•For store-bought crust: Look for one that has no trans fat. Roll out according to package directions, then follow our instructions for baking.

Try this recipe: Perfect Pie Crust

