4 Delicious Oven-Roasted Recipes

Roasting is a healthy way to make the most of veggies, fruit, and meat. All it takes is fresh foot, a hot oven, and a bit of patience. Use these four recipes that prove you can roast way more than beef.The tart taste of cider is a perfect complement to any type of poultry, and this roasted chicken is no exception. Though you need to allow time for this bird to brine, your patience will be rewarded with a flavor-packed, moist bird. Best of all, making the bird yourself will save you 200 milligrams of sodium, compared to store-bought varieties.