Cheer Up Your Home

Freshen up your home decor by bringing the outdoors in. Here are some super-simple ways to do it, from Brad Ford, an interior designer in New York City.
Don't forget the walls
“Artwork is the easiest way to bring bright, natural colors into your home,”
Ford says. A money-saving tip: Buy patterned fabric with a theme—we like fruit (shown), birds, shells, palm trees—mount on square wooden frames (like ones sold at Ikea), and attach fabric in the back with a staple gun. Or blow up scenic photos from your last vacation and put them in inexpensive frames.
Let the sun shine in
Keep curtains and shades open to let in maximum light. Looking to replace your curtains or shades? Opt for neutral hues in a light natural fabric like linen or cotton.
Swap pillows
Put throw pillows in inexpensive covers with leafy or other organic designs and you get a big impact instantly, Ford says. Even covers in bright earth tones, like the flax-colored ones here, can add an understated back-to-nature touch.
Add plants
It’s a fact: Plants improve your mood. And Ford’s mantra is “The greener, more lush, and leafier the better.” We like the Peace Lily (shown) and the Ficus Alii.
Happy feet
Rugs made from natural fibers—like this sisal rug—make any room more earthy. Plus, “the texture makes them feel like they almost came straight from the outdoors,” Ford says. If you want something softer underfoot, Ford suggests adding a smaller wool or cotton throw rug with a floral or faux-animal-skin print.
