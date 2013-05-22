Eat Better Without Trying
Milena Damjanov
May 22, 2013
1 of 8
Istockphoto
Healthy food helpers
These great finds practically guarantee you’ll nosh healthier.
2 of 8
Size matters
How much are you really eating? Measure out your portions on the
Escali Primo Scale
($29.95), and you’ll stay on track.
3 of 8
Fruit smart
The space-saving
Banana Split
($16) ensures that you’ll never get a bruised banana again.
4 of 8
Fresh flavor
Fresh herbs shrivel up? Pop ‘em in
The Herb Pot
($30), and they'll stay nice and fresh for a good four days.
5 of 8
Slim stir-fry
Spritz on a mist of olive oil with the
Prepara Oil Mister
($20). You can even fill it with dried peppers or herbs for low-cal flavor.
6 of 8
Slow food
Swap your fork for a
Clothespin Chopstick
($3.95 each), and you’ll eat slower, a proven secret to eating less at every meal.
7 of 8
Bag the germs
Made of sturdy nonporous tempered glass, the
Colorful Rings Cutting Board
($28) naturally keeps away odors.
8 of 8
Skinny sauces
Strain fat from that holiday gravy the nonmessy way with this heat-resistant
OXO Fat Separator
($14.95).
