Face masks are generally not recommended by the CDC in normal home or occupational settings. But some people still choose to wear them, especially if they are at high risk of flu complications or are regularly exposed to sick people—and recent research has shown that the masks do seem to help prevent the spread of flu.



If you're going to wear a mask, make sure you're using it, and removing it, correctly—or it's bound to do you little good. "Masks accumulate the virus," says Barry. "You'd have to be extremely careful taking the mask off. Make sure the mask doesn't brush against your nose or mouth or eyes; throw it out, and definitely wash your hands after." Remove the mask by the straps or strings in the back so you avoid touching the front of the mask, which will be the most contaminated.