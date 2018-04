5 of 15 Istockphoto

Tuna

This type of fish can be contaminated by scombrotoxin, which causes flushing, headaches, and cramps.



If it is stored above 60° after being caught, fresh fish can release the toxin, which cannot be destroyed by cooking (and is unrelated to mercury contamination or other problems related to tuna and other fish).



“You just can’t cook out all the things wrong with the food supply right now,” CSPI's Klein says.



And with tuna and all seafood, "freshness is what's most important," she adds. "Seafood needs to be kept appropriately cold from the moment it comes out of the water to the time it hits your plate."