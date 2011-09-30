We Love Soups and Sandwiches

These cold weather combos bring a gourmet taste to a quick and healthy recipes.
September 30, 2011
Soup for supper
Save a trip to the deli, and make these easy comfort food combos at home. They'll take you no time to whip up and will satisfy your need for warm, hearty fare. Remember, just because it's superfilling doesn't mean it can't be low-cal too!
Roast Beef Panini Craving something substantial? Ready in less than 20 minutes, this protein-packed sandwich will surely satisfy. Roast beef, smoked Gouda, and pepper jelly create a savory flavor, while watercress is a good source of vitamins A and C. Pair it with Rustic Onion Soup for your perfect cold weather meal.
Not only will the presentation of these little 100-calorie nibbles impress your family, but they're also low-carb. A far cry from your typical turkey on whole wheat, this mix uses a tart Granny Smith apple, tangy Dijon mustard, and creamy Gruyère cheese, to give your turkey some taste.
Make use of two seasonal fall foods by whipping up this creamy soup. It may taste creamy, but the texture comes from pureed mushrooms, which make a thick base and are a good source of iron. Pine nuts and Parmesan give the dish a savory flavor that blends well with the natural sweetness of the apples and squash—two good sources of vitamin C.
This Carrot-Ginger Soup is a delicious bowlful of antioxidants. Rich in vitamin A, carrots may reduce the risk of heart attacks, protect vision, and lower the risk of getting certain cancers. And its sweet taste is the perfect complement to zesty ginger. One serving weighs in at a little over 100 calories and 7 grams of waist-slimming fiber.
Chicken Lavash Wraps
Low-cal and flavor-packed, these wraps make a perfect dinner. The red onion, coleslaw, and cucumber provide plenty of vitamin C, while the ginger juice, vinegar, and sesame oil create a tangy vinaigrette. Plus this simple sandwich packs 16 grams of protein that will satisfy you at the end of the day.
Lighter than French onion soup, this rich soup will go perfectly with roast beef. Onions are a great source of vitamin C and have antibacterial properties that make them a smart choice for cold and flu season. Low-sodium beef broth adds plenty of flavor, and a sprinkle or Parmesan adds the perfect finishing touch.