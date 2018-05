8 of 8 Getty Images

Online therapy

Don't rule it out. Like just about everything else, you can now get therapy on the Web, in real time. You can use instant messaging (IM) or set up one-to-one video services such as Skype, to interact with your therapist much as you would in person.



This may be particularly helpful if you lack transportation, live in a rural area, or are otherwise unable (or unwilling) to visit a therapist’s office.



What little research has been conducted on Internet-based therapy appears promising. In a 2009 study published in the Lancet, 38% of patients who received up to 10 sessions of CBT via IM recovered from their depression.