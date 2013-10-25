Ghoulish Treats for a Healthy Halloween

Put your own creative spin on these fall favorites to have your most delicious Halloween yet.
October 25, 2013
Trick or treat?
The perfect Halloween party doesn't have to include homemade candied apples or decorative Tombstone cookies. In fact, it's easy to turn your favorite appetizers into Halloween treats—pigs-in-a-blanket can turn into zombie fingers, and fruit punch can turn into ghoul's blood. Use these tips to put a creative spin on your fall favorites.
Spiced apple cider
Not only is this drink the perfect way for adults to start a long night of trick-or-treating, but it has less than 200 calories per serving. Take out the apple brandy and you have a delicious kid-friendly beverage. Serve it from the Dutch oven and call it witch's brew. Don't be afraid to put broomstick pieces (cinnamon sticks) into each mug!
If you're on candy duty at your house, make a huge pot of this hearty chili to hand out to parents walking with trick-or-treaters. Or, if you serve it at a party, put it in a cast iron pot and call it monster guts. And you can enjoy it while still saving room for goodies—this recipe uses turkey sausage and lean ground sirloin, plus plenty of tomatoes and fiber-rich beans.
These cheesy, savory bites are fun and easy to assemble. Using four simple ingredients—baking mix, sausage, cheese, and pimento-stuffed olives—you'll have a fun and flavor-packed appetizer in no time. To lighten up the recipe, use low-fat cheese and turkey or chicken sausage. And they're delicious with chili... or should we say monster guts.
Wow your guests by serving this dip in a mini pumpkin. They'll never know that it's a cinch to throw together last minute. And even though pumpkin tastes sweet, it's a health powerhouse, containing a hefty dose of vitamin A and fiber. The recipe calls for apple slices, but if you want to really impress your guests, use this clever idea: Cut apples into thin vertical slices and place a sliced almond on each one, using the dip as glue. Voila, you have "fingers ready to be devoured!
These friendly-looking sweets are the perfect end to a Halloween feast. Follow this recipe to make your own, or, in a time crunch, buy the boxed mix and simply decorate them yourself. If you have little helpers, this is perfect way to get them involved in the kitchen.