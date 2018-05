7 Signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder

Everyone feels a little melancholy when the days are short and cold. For some people, seasonal change brings with it something more serious than the blues: seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a form of depression that can be debilitating.And daylight savings time may not help, since darker mornings—in the fall or spring—are particularly difficult for those with SAD Mild forms of SAD are believed to affect as many as 20% of people in the United States. If you think you might be one of them, view this slideshow to learn more about the signs of this disorder.