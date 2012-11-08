Winter Squash Wonderland

Get your daily dose of this nutrient-packed and super delicious squash in these recipes.
More
Health.com
November 08, 2012
1 of 4
Hello, Gourdeous
Don't be intimidated by its rough exteriors—winter squash is a slightly sweet and tender addition to pastas, soups, and chilies. Use these recipes to get your daily dose of this nutrient-packed veggie.
Creamy Spaghetti Squash With Asparagus and Rosemary
Spaghetti squash is a dieter's dream—it has less than 50 calories per serving, yet contains plenty of vitamin A and fiber. In this recipe, squash serves as a substitute for pasta, slashing carbs and adding a sweet quality. But the dish maintains a rich flavor with part-skim ricotta cheese and toasted pine nuts.
This recipe takes the sweetness of butternut squash and combines it with savory chicken broth, sage, and rich pecorino Romano cheese to create a creamy risotto. Not only does winter squash add plenty of flavor, but it's an excellent source of vitamin A and contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. And combined with Arborio rice, you get 5 grams of fiber.
Use fresh acorn squash to make a warm fall dinner. The mild winter squash provides a contrast for the slightly bitter kale, and adding red pepper, nutmeg, and veggie broth makes this simple dish come alive with flavor. Though it's meatless, this dish contains 12 grams of protein, 4 milligrams of iron, and more than 25% of your DRI of calcium.
This chili will take mild winter squash and give it a rich, smoky taste in a fiber-packed dish. The recipe calls for any kind of winter squash, but butternut squash adds the perfect fall flavor. This chili may be meatless, but chiles and chili powder add a zesty kick to each steaming bowl.