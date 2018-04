Fish is a great way to mix up your normal dinner routine. Though you hear a lot about the health benefits of salmon, there are plenty of equally healthy—and tasty—fish to enjoy. Try these four quick recipes to have a delightful seafood supper.Throw together this sophisticated dinner in less than 30 minutes! Cod is a protein-rich fish that packs plenty of omega-3 fatty acids, while spinach adds nearly one-third of the dietary reference intake (DRI) of iron. Though cod is mild on its own, pine nuts, olive oil, and lemon juice combine to add a buttery flavor with the perfect hint of citrus.