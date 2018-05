Key symptom: Nasal congestion



Best fix: Rest, drink a lot of water



If you have a runny nose, a little cough, maybe a low-grade fever (below 100°F)—it’s probably a winter cold, which isn’t associated with body aches or high fever like the flu. Staying hydrated will boost your immune system and help relieve congestion. Cold medicine? It might help you feel better, but it won’t cure you any sooner. Plus, it might lead to side effects like dry mouth or sleep trouble.