Blot oil with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Pressed Powder (top left; $11.99), which contains skin-nourishing soy. Becca Beach Tint in Raspberry (bottom left; $25) adds rosy color back to cheeks and lips after a long day.Spur of the moment meet-up with friends? Use the pad of your middle finger to blend a rosy stain (bottom right) on cheeks and lips, then brush a thin veil of face-perfecting powder foundation (top left) only where needed; finish by swiping clear mascara onto lashes.