Hearty, Healthy Casseroles

Casseroles are the ultimate comfort food—they're warm, easy to whip up, and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Use these four healthy baked dishes to get dinner on the table as quickly—and deliciously—as possible.
Potluck Potato Casserole The crunchy topping on this dish gives way to a rich, cheesy interior, resulting in the perfect casserole side dish. However, the low-fat dairy products keep one serving at less than 200 calories and 7 grams of fat. A bonus with this dish is that you can make the casserole ahead—assemble and refrigerate it until time to bake.
This 30-minute meatless recipe will warm you up in no time. Perfect for busy weeknights, this dish combines prepackaged products like ravioli and bottled pasta sauce with fresh ingredients like iron-rich spinach and basil. A bit of crushed red pepper and Asiago cheese create a restaurant-worthy taste in the comfort of your home.
A good mix of satiating protein, low-cal veggies, and sliced almonds, this recipe is perfect if you have some leftover turkey. Broccoli is a vitamin C powerhouse, and if you choose cremini mushrooms, you'll also get a boost of inflammation-fighting selenium. If you want to cut out some of the fat, substitute olive oil for the butter and use only white meat.
This casserole is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Kids will gobble up the pasta, and adults will love the calorie count. You'll get plenty of lycopene through the stewed tomatoes, and reduced-fat cheese cuts down on saturated fat. Substitute multigrain pasta for added fiber or sneak in some spinach for vitamin A. It's hot, healthy, and ready in 40 minutes.