Secrets to a Great Work Wardrobe

3 of 6

Sweater and belt

A cardigan is the 2009 version of the suit jacket. Pair it with a belt to define your waist. Lauren by Ralph Lauren boyfriend cardigan in Imperial Purple ($99.50); Via Spiga belt, style #VS1839 ($68)



Sheath dress

This crisp-looking dress hits at your knees, a flattering and workplace-appropriate length. Shoshanna gray ponte dress ($298)



Bonus tip: Show confidence by wearing neat, fitted clothes that enhance your figure instead of hiding behind boxy, loose work wear.