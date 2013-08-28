Secrets to a Great Work Wardrobe

Melanie Rud
August 28, 2013
Designer office wear

Designer Trina Turk shows you how to dress for respect without looking cookie-cutter corporate.
Drop earrings

Gold earrings bathe your complexion in a warm light so you don’t look tired. Anthropologie Champlain earrings in yellow ($42)

Bonus tip: Don’t forget accessories. They show your attention to detail—and they help change up basic pieces so you can wear them more than once a week.
Sweater and belt

A cardigan is the 2009 version of the suit jacket. Pair it with a belt to define your waist. Lauren by Ralph Lauren boyfriend cardigan in Imperial Purple ($99.50); Via Spiga belt, style #VS1839 ($68)

Sheath dress
This crisp-looking dress hits at your knees, a flattering and workplace-appropriate length. Shoshanna gray ponte dress ($298)

Bonus tip: Show confidence by wearing neat, fitted clothes that enhance your figure instead of hiding behind boxy, loose work wear.
T-strap heels

If you work in an office, “heels are a must—you come across as more powerful when you’re taller,” Turk says. These chic T-straps are professional and comfortable. Rafe Jordana heels ($275)

Textured tights
Bare legs are too casual, so Turk suggests pat-terned tights, which have more personality than basic black. Hue by Trina Turk Later Gator tights (inset; $20)
Gold bangles

A stack of slim bracelets adds polish but won’t detract from your outfit. Ann Taylor LOFT stone bangles ($10 each)

Bonus tip: In boring beige or black, you’re just another employee. Opt for sophisticated jewel tones, a chic way to stand out from the crowd.
Carry-it-all-bag

Stumbling into work with multiple tote bags? Keep it together with a bag that doubles as handbag and work tote. Junior Drake Breanna bag ($298)

