How to Get That Healthy Glow

Want to keep that summer glow all year-round? Check out these secrets to lit-from-within skin from celebrity makeup artist Bobbi Brown.
Start with moisturizer
“It creates a smooth base for makeup to cling to,” Brown says. Apply one with SPF then let it sink in a minute before you put on makeup. Try spot-reducing Clinique Even Better Moisturizer SPF 20 ($42.50).
Conceal around (not just under) your eyes
Use a tiny brush to paint a creamy concealer over circles, all the way to lash lines, and on inner corners. “Use your ring finger to press in the color so it blends,” Brown says. Try Sonia Kashuk Concealer Stick ($7.99).
Spot on foundation
Find a shade that disappears into your skin. Then use a sponge to dab it on your nose and chin and blend outward; skip your forehead and cheeks for a more natural look. Try Laura Mercier Stick Foundation ($40).
Double her blush
Blend a blush that matches your cheek color when you exercise, “from apples, up toward your hairline, and then down slightly,” Brown says. Brush a brighter version of the same hue just on apples. Try Stila Cheek Duo in Pink Glow ($24).