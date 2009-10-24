Your Gorgeous List

1 of 6

Healthy lash makeover

Layers of clumpy mascara only draw attention to, well, your mascara. To play up your eyes instead, try a vibrating mascara like Maybelline New York Pulse Perfection Mascara ($14.95). The wiggle motion of the brush helps the mascara glide on clump-free. Want to skip mascara? Moisturize lashes at night with a few drops of olive oil, says dermatologist Naila Malik, MD, “so lashes grow thicker and stronger.”