Secret Natural Ingredient: Cinnamon Cures

Antioxidant-rich cinnamon softens rough, tired skin. Try this pampering foot bath from Elizabeth TenHouten, author of Cooking Well: Beautiful Skin (out in November):

Mix the juice of 5 lemons, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 cup whole milk, 1/2 cup water, and 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon; soak your feet in the mixture for 15 minutes.