Amazing New Ways to Stir-Fry

October 24, 2009
No wok required

Calling all crazed women! Here's how to toss together the best darn dinner you've had in years.

Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy
Get over 10% of your daily calcium dose with this saucy, savory dish. Bok choy, a relative of cabbage, provides plenty of vitamin K, and grapefruit adds a burst of tangy flavor (and vitamin C) to the hoisin sauce. Pork tenderloin is a lean meat, and it's savory flavor tastes perfect with the jasmine rice.

Try this recipe: Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy
Chicken With Peppers, Broccolini, and Basil

This filling dish will tickle your taste buds and fill your belly. Peanut oil and red wine vinegar provide a tangy sauce for the sweet bell peppers and broccolini. Whole-wheat couscous helps this dish pack 10 grams of fiber, and almonds add a tasty crunch. Be sure to use fresh basil—it provides the perfect fragrant finish and plenty of vitamin K.

Try this recipe: Chicken With Peppers, Broccolini, and Basil
Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles

Say yes to tofu! Though this protein-rich soy product is naturally bland, it picks up on the rich flavors of the oils and spices in this dish. The Soba noodles, which are made from buckwheat, pump in over 6 grams of fiber and add a lovely texture to this miso-flavored entrée.

Try this recipe: Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles
Cajun Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Over Brown Rice

This dish is a cross between jambalaya and stir-fry, and makes a perfect surf and turf supper. Shrimp and chicken sausage add 27 grams of lean protein to the fiber-rich brown rice. Be sure to make use of the potassium-rich zucchini before it goes out of season!

Try this recipe: Cajun Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Over Brown Rice
Balsamic-Marinated Steak With Charred Radicchio

This decadent dish weighs in at less than 300 calories and only 7 grams of fat. How'd we do it? Skirt steak is a lean red meat that is easily seasoned with low-cal flavorings like balsamic vinegar and garlic. Radicchio provides a bitter and spicy taste to the sweet antioxidant-rich tomatoes. And whole-grain bread ensures you get your daily dose of fiber.

Try this recipe: Balsamic-Marinated Steak With Charred Radicchio

Mediterranean Turkey With Swiss Chard Over Polenta

We borrowed polenta from traditional northern Italian recipes and converted it to this Asian-inspired dish. Similar to spinach, Swiss chard is slightly saltier, but just as rich in iron, fiber, and vitamin K. Its flavor is perfect combined with the tart currants and the deep roasted flavor of pine nuts. Turkey provides plenty of lean protein that keeps this dish filling for under 300 calories.

Try this recipe: Mediterranean Turkey With Swiss Chard Over Polenta

