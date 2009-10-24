Top Pro Hair Styling Products for Under $10

2 of 4

Frizz-fighters

Anne Hathaway’s stylist Ted Gibson has been known to smooth frizz with TRESemmé Anti-Frizz Secret Smoothing Crème (left, $4.49).



Stylist Harry Josh uses John Frieda Frizz-Ease Thermal Protection Serum (right, $9.99) before he blows out the hair of clients like Gisele Bündchen. It helps prevent heat damage that leads to split ends … and the need for frequent salon trims.