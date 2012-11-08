Figure-Friendly Fall Desserts

The season of sun, fun, and fro-yo is ending. As you retire your bathing suit and all your favorite summer produce, have no fear of the cooler weather. Fall brings delicious fresh fruits that make especially mouthwatering desserts. Enjoy these low-cal sweets using all of fall's tastiest produce.
Rustic Cranberry Tart
There's so much more to cranberries than a "sauce" in a can. Try this earthy, crumbly tart that uses whole cranberries for a fresh fall taste. Store-bought pie crust makes it an easy dessert to serve for a festive feast, too!
Using a combination of brown sugar and cinnamon, this warm dessert captures the delicious taste of fall. It uses just enough butter to create a rich flavor without loading up on saturated fat. Cooking the antioxidant-rich apples creates a sweet source of fiber and a dessert that's belly-rubbing good.
Instead of using butter, this lightened recipe uses fat-free cream cheese, low-fat buttermilk, and vegetable oil to create a moist texture without the added fat. Cinnamon and cloves add a spicy flavor and a good serving of manganese and fiber. Serve this as a warm dessert or as a sweet option at brunch.
This tasty treat will be a family favorite. Fat-free buttermilk makes a perfect substitution for normal butter-laden pies, and tart Granny Smith apples pack plenty of flavor. The blend of the the buttery streusel and the calorie-conscious filling leaves your sweet tooth satisfied and your healthy diet intact. Plus, this recipe calls for a refrigerated pie crust—perfect for beginner bakers.
Easily overlooked in the grocery, pears make a juicy and sweet alternative to apples. Their grainy texture also makes them a perfect base for crispy toppings, and they're rich in fiber and vitamin C. This simple recipe adds sugar, cinnamon, and cranberries for a sweet yet tart topping. Add low-fat frozen yogurt and you have a delicious dessert for under 200 calories.
If you're craving pie, but not craving the too-full feeling you normally get from indulging, try this low-cal recipe. Pears are topped with a combination of oats, sugar, and cinnamon, creating a pie-like texture, without the added calories from the crust. And, the combination of pears with oats packs 5 grams of fiber, which is 20% of a woman's RDI.
Wow your guests with this beautiful fall cake topped with colorful, antioxidant-rich pomegranate seeds and mandarin oranges. Each slice provides an entire day’s worth of vitamin A, thanks to the addition of pumpkin, which also keeps the spiced cake layers tender and moist. Low-fat cream cheese creates a sweet, guilt-free icing that is the perfect accent to the pumpkin flavor.
Baking with pumpkin is the perfect way to add moisture and flavor without upping the fat content. Replacing whole eggs with egg whites keeps this classic quick bread cholesterol-free and cuts the saturated fat in half, while fiber-rich pumpkin provides plenty of potassium. Look for dark chocolate chips (made without milk) with at least 60% cocoa for an antioxidant boost.