A Healthy Take on Your Tailgate

A tailgate wouldn't be complete without a juicy burger, and this recipe will save you more than 11 grams of fat compared to the typical drive-thru cheeseburger. Ground round is an especially lean cut of beef that also gives you more than 4 grams of iron.The combination of mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese makes a mouthwatering topping (with vital nutrients). And if you have vegetarians at your tailgate, try these Smoked Cheddar and Lentil Burgers