A Healthy Take on Your Tailgate

Instead of tempting yourself with potato chips and hot dogs, make this delicious spread of healthy updates to your pre-game favorites.
White Bean and Bacon Dip With Rosemary Pita Chips This savory dip is a healthy alternative to fat-laden cheese dips. The bacon creates a rich smoky flavor, while the white beans pack plenty of fiber and protein. Served with your homemade, flavor-packed chips, you save 1.5 grams saturated fat. Plus it can be made ahead of time and stored in the cooler.
Instead of loading up on mayo, this recipe uses a combination of horseradish, honey, and vinegar to create a spicy-sweet flavor. Though light on calories, this dish packs in plenty of vitamins C and K from the cabbage, tomatoes, and bell pepper.
Bake these healthy wings before heading to the game, and simply pack them in tinfoil to keep them warm. Baking them with a bread crumb and Parmesan cheese coating creates a tried food texture, and parsley adds a vibrant taste and more than 100% of your DRI of bone-building vitamin K.
Serve with the homemade dip to recreate the creamy texture of ranch dressing with none of the fat!
These lighter, leaner deviled eggs are a new take on your tailgate staple. Using yogurt as a substitute for some of the mayo, you cut calories and create a mild base for the curry powder, ginger, and hot sauce. The result is a zesty flavor—and 3 grams of protein—in each bite!
Forget corn dogs and choose a healthier meat on a stick. This marinated chicken is easy to grill on site, and will be hot in no time.
The low-fat yogurt makes a creamy base for paprika, chili powder, and garlic, and the reduced-fat dipping sauce contains honey mustard and sour cream (two products you'll surely have on hand). Serve with slaw and an ice-cold drink.
A tailgate wouldn't be complete without a juicy burger, and this recipe will save you more than 11 grams of fat compared to the typical drive-thru cheeseburger. Ground round is an especially lean cut of beef that also gives you more than 4 grams of iron.
The combination of mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese makes a mouthwatering topping (with vital nutrients). And if you have vegetarians at your tailgate, try these Smoked Cheddar and Lentil Burgers.
Every tailgate needs a sweet finish to all the savory fare served throughout the day. Brown sugar, egg substitute, flour, and a bit of butter make a gooey brownie-like base. The toffee bits melt during baking and give the brownies a crunchy topping that makes a sweet, but not-too-rich dessert. Using egg substitute cuts down on cholesterol (and calories)!