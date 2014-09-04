Your Get-Fit Regimen

6 of 7

Cobra on the ball

(for shoulders, back, butt, core)

A. (inset) Kneel in front of a stability ball, resting your chest against it. Slowly roll forward until your legs are straight behind you."]



B. Draw your belly button in toward your spine, squeeze your butt muscles, and tuck your chin as you begin to lift your torso off the ball. Slowly draw your shoulder blades down and back toward your spine while lifting your arms and extending them toward your feet, rotating your hands so your palms face down. Slowly return to starting position. Do 12–15 reps.