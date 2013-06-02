How to Grocery Shop on a Diet

June 02, 2013
Tips to keep your grocery cart slim

Staying slim starts at the grocery store. Here’s how to make it easy.
Meat and fish

Shoot for 95 percent lean or higher. If it’s only 90 percent lean, a 100-gram (about 3.5-ounce) portion of meat would still have 10 grams of fat per serving—not exactly low-fat. When buying poultry, choose breast (whole or ground) only.

Splurge on shrimp. This high-protein, low-fat, low-calorie option feels decadent, so pick up a shrimp cocktail ring.
Dairy

Don’t buy a brick. Cheese is way too easy to overeat if you’re faced with a big hunk of it. If there’s a block you love, take it to the deli and ask them to slice it into 1-ounce portions. Otherwise, look for string cheese.

Go Greek! Buy a tub of plain nonfat Greek-style yogurt. At home, mix in some fresh fruit and high-fiber cereal for a delicious low-cal parfait.
Fruits and veggies

Grab a rainbow. To get a variety of nutrients, try to include every color of the spectrum—red, green, orange, yellow, purple, white—in your diet.

Shop on delivery day. Ask your grocer when the store receives produce. Fruits and veggies lose nutrients and flavor the longer they sit out in the air and light.
Grains

Experiment with grains. Try quinoa, bulgur, barley, and brown-rice pasta to add new elements to your menu.

