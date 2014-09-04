Your Best Body: How to Jump the Weight Off

5 of 5 Frank Heckers (all)

Jump Rope Hopscotch

Lay 2 jump ropes on the floor in an X. Begin standing with both feet in 1 of the sections, facing the jump ropes. Bend your knees and jump forward, landing in a squat position with 1 foot in each of the next 2 sections. Jump forward again, landing with both feet in a squat in the last section. Turn around, and repeat. Go back and forth as quickly as you can for 2 minutes.



Trainer tip: Keep your knees over your ankles when you land.