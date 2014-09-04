Your Best Body: How to Jump the Weight Off

While jumping rope, raise 1 knee up as high as you can, then repeat with other knee. Alternate for 1 minute.
Trainer tip: Think about bringing each knee toward your nose.
Advertisement
2 of 5
Side-to-Side
Begin with 1 minute of traditional rope jumping. Continue jumping, but hop laterally from right (A) to left (B) for 1 minute.
Trainer tip: Keep your eyes fixed on a point in front of you to help stay balanced.
3 of 5
Twist
Begin with 1 minute of traditional rope jumping. Continue jumping for 1 minute more, but begin twisting at the waist, keeping your upper body straight while pivoting your legs to the right and then the left with each jump.
Trainer tip: Be sure to twist only from the waist down.
Advertisement
4 of 5
Figure eights
Fold jump rope in half and hold in both hands. Swing rope to right side of your body with arms extended, then to your left, creating a figure eight pattern. Repeat continuously for 2 minutes.
Trainer tip: Focus on tightening your abs and making the figure eight motion as big as possible.
Advertisement
5 of 5Frank Heckers (all)
Jump Rope Hopscotch
Lay 2 jump ropes on the floor in an X. Begin standing with both feet in 1 of the sections, facing the jump ropes. Bend your knees and jump forward, landing in a squat position with 1 foot in each of the next 2 sections. Jump forward again, landing with both feet in a squat in the last section. Turn around, and repeat. Go back and forth as quickly as you can for 2 minutes.
Trainer tip: Keep your knees over your ankles when you land.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.